Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics: June 28th Player Props

We’re back with some more WNBA action. Following a tough 89-88 overtime loss to the New York Liberty, the Washington Mystics (8-5) look to get back in the win column as they host the Atlanta Dream (5-7), who come into this one losers of two straight.

The Mystics enter the contest as -5.5 point favorites.

Below are my top player prop options for tonight’s affair, beginning with a two-time league MVP.

WSH Elena Delle Donne – OVER 18.5 Points (-113)

Shakira Austin (11.4 PPG) and her 22.5% usage rate are out for Washington tonight, meaning even more of the offensive load should fall on the shoulders of Elena Delle Donne, who’s averaging a team-leading 18.1 PPG – her highest output since the 2019 campaign. While the 33-year-old has topped tonight’s scoring prop just once in her past five games, she’s come awfully close, notching performances of 15, 18, 17, and 17 points, respectively, in the other four contests. In addition to Austin’s absence, Delle Donne couldn’t ask for a better matchup, Atlanta’s allowing 88.3 points per game – worst in the Association. It all points to a strong night from the veteran. Give me Elena Delle Donne OVER 18.5 points.

ATL Allisha Gray – OVER 15.5 Points (-125)

Acquired in a trade from the Dallas Wings last offseason, Gray has thrived in an Atlanta uniform, averaging a career-high and team-best 17.8 points per game. She draws a difficult matchup against the league’s number-one defense, but the 28-year-old has scored at least 16 points in seven of her past eight games, including a pair of 20+ performances. I’ll bank on that consistency tonight, and like Gray to go OVER 15.5 points.

