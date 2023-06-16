Best Moves for Denver Nuggets to Repeat by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Nuggets captured their first title in franchise history this week and are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks at +460 to repeat as champions next season.

Do they have to make moves to repeat? Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray aren’t going anywhere. Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will return next year to fill out the starting lineup, with rookie Christian Braun lining up to be the sixth man next year.

The NBA is an arms race, and if you don’t have more, you have less. The Nuggets will not break up what they have to acquire a star, but they need to shore up their depth.

Here are three things the Nuggets must do to protect their championship and best position themselves next spring.

Of the Nuggets who had a significant role, Bruce Brown is the only pending free agent. In his first season with Denver, Brown excelled as the sixth man. He was highly versatile and could fill any need the Nuggets had. His solid play will attract many suitors, but Brown called on Nuggets fans at the team’s parade Thursday, “One more year,” referring to his future in Denver. Brown’s value has never been higher, so no one could blame him if he opted for a payday coming off of a championship, but it’s looking like he could take a hometown discount.

Nikola Jokic’s greatness was put on display this postseason. If you were a doubter, you aren’t anymore. As great as he is, Jokic is not immune to injury. That was evident when he missed six of the final eight games of the regular season, eliminating him from the MVP race. DeAndre Jordan served as the backup center this season, and he did an excellent job in the postseason, but the Nuggets could use an upgrade. I’d like to see Denver target a rim protector, namely Alex Len, as they don’t need an offensive-minded big when Jokic is off the floor. However, if Jordan re-signs, it’s not the end of the world.

Every available dollar the Nuggets have will likely be thrown at Bruce Brown, so the brass must get creative to add to their roster. Packaging Zeke Nnaji and Peyton Watson for a bench piece could be something the Nuggets explore, but they have shown a commitment to developing their prospects. The Nuggets hold the 37th and 40th picks in Thursday’s draft, so look for them to target college veterans who could be immediate contributors. UConn’s Adama Sanogo is expected to be selected in the early second round and could fill the backup big role. Experienced guards Marcus Sasser and Isaiah Wong could be available in this range, giving the Nuggets added high-profile depth that could flourish in their system.