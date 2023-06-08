Broncos Sign DE Frank Clark to 1-Year Contract by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Free agent edge rusher Frank Clark is staying in the AFC West.

According to ESPN.com, the Denver Broncos have signed Clark to a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

The 29-year-old can make an additional $2 million in incentives.

Clark joins Denver after spending the past four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was a three-time Pro Bowler and helped the organization capture two Super Bowls (2019, 2022).

Kansas City acquired Clark in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, signing the veteran to a five-year, $105.5 million extension. Clark inked a new two-year contract worth $29 million last offseason before he was released by the Chiefs following the 2022 campaign.

The California native appeared in 15 games for KC last season, recording 39 total tackles, including eight for loss, along with five sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Now in Mile High, Clark should bolster a Broncos pass rush that tallied 36.0 sacks last season – 24th in the NFL.