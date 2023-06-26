Buy or Sell: LSU to Win the National Championship

The program seems intent on building momentum and has received some love in the college football futures betting market in anticipation that they take the next step.

Let’s look at the BetMGM Sportsbook’s latest National Championship betting insights to see how much love the Tigers are getting.

BetMGM College Football Insights: Championship

Line movement (Open to Current)

Alabama +700 to +600

Michigan +1000 to +900

LSU +2000 to +1400

Biggest Liability

Colorado

Michigan

LSU

‘s first year in Baton Rogue can be considered a success by most watchful eyes. In his first year running the LSU Tigers, Kelly led his team to ten wins, an SEC West championship, and a blowout 63-7 victory over Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

LSU has been among the biggest movers in the National Championship futures market, moving from +2000 at open to +1400. Bettors are buying into Kelly’s vision for Year 2, but does he have the roster talent?

The Tigers won it all in 2019, so we know this school can compete for the best players and play at the highest level. This year’s squad returns 15 starters from a year ago, eight on offense and seven on defense.

Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock returns, and his second year leading the offense should lead to better results after averaging 34.5 PPG a year ago. Jayden Daniels is a dual-threat quarterback, emerging in a big way to end the year, while Garrett Nussmeier might be the best backup gunslinger in the country. He has Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, Kyren Lacy, and tight end Mason Taylor all returning, making this one of the best pass-catching groups.

They return four starters on the offensive line and bring in Logan Diggs (1,033 scrimmage yards, 6 TDs) from Notre Dame to bolster the backfield. All things considered, this is an elite offense.

The defense had a glaring weakness a year ago, with the secondary ranking 105th in Passing Explosiveness and 91st in Passing Downs EPA per Play. They surrendered far too many big plays. The staff addressed that by bringing in five transfer cornerbacks, many of whom will provide an upgrade. Star linebacker Harold Perkins returns, creating one of the best front sevens in the country.

The two most challenging games on the schedule are the opener against Florida State and a road game against Alabama on November 4. If they hold serve over the rest of the schedule, they could make the College Football Playoff whether or not they win the SEC West again. There are several scenarios where they earn a bid in the CFP:

As an SEC Champion

As a two-loss SEC team that lost in the conference championship

A one-loss SEC team that didn’t qualify for the championship (presumably with that loss coming to Alabama)

Verdict: Buy LSU to win the National Championship at +1400