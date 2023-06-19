Buy or Sell: San Francisco 49ers Win NFC West by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off winning the NFC West in 2022-23 and looking to come out on top again in 2023-24. The 49ers made it to the NFC Championship game last season but were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7. San Francisco has the pieces to be right back in that same position, meaning we have to look at some of their future odds, including their price, to win the division.

Even though the 49ers posted an elite 13-4 record last season, that doesn’t mean they don’t come without question marks entering this season. The quarterback position will be worth watching in San Francisco after Brock Purdy led them to the NFC Championship last year. Purdy underwent surgery on his UCL in the offseason, which at least will make things interesting to follow leading up to the regular season. Whether the 49ers start Purdy, former third overall pick Trey Lance, or Sam Darnold, there are pros and cons with all three options.

All signs point to the 49ers defense being strong again. They have a ferocious D-line, and Nick Bosa can win Defensive Player of the Year if he can stay healthy. There’s a ton of talent on that side of the football, and this team will continue being built around a strong front seven and a great running game.

There aren’t a lot of flaws in this 49ers team, and it’s not hard to make a case that they can find themselves as the last team standing in February. Still, does that mean backing them to win the NFC West is a necessity? Let’s look at their price to do so.

Looking at the prices for the rest of the competition inside the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks boast the second-shortest odds to come out on top at +250. The Seahawks surprised many people in 2022-23 where they qualified for the postseason after dealing franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Seattle is poised to at least challenge the 49ers for the division crown in 2023-24, while the likes of the Los Angeles Rams (+800) and Arizona Cardinals (+2500) are considered longshots. Still, the Rams dealt with plenty of injuries last season, and with the parity in the NFL, would it surprise anyone if the 2021-22 Super Bowl champs found a way back to being the cream of the crop in the NFC West?

The value might come from the Rams in the NFC West at +800, but there’s good reason why the 49ers have a juiced price tag at -175. It might not be the best number to consider, but the 49ers are the best bet to come out on top of the division. As a result, we’re comfortable backing them to win their second straight division crown.

All odds courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.