Byron Buxton Missed Friday's Game for Twins
Byron Buxton was not in the starting lineup Friday for the Minnesota Twins, NBCSportsEdge.com reports.
Buxton had to leave the game Thursday after taking a pitch from Tanner Bibee of the Cleveland Guardians to the ribs. We all know the extensive injury history for Buxton, so an absence from the lineup will raise a red flag or 10, but this looks like a matter of a game or two before Buxton is back in centerfield and starting for the Twins.
The Twins may only be 30-27 on the season, but in the weak American League Central, that is good enough for first place and a 5.5-game lead over the Guardians entering play Saturday.
The Guardians play the third of their four-game set versus the Twins today. Cleveland starts Logan Allen, while the Sox counter with Sonny Gray. The Guardians are -176 (+1.5) on the run line and +120 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-108), and under (-112).
