Byron Buxton Missed Friday's Game for Twins by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Byron Buxton was not in the starting lineup Friday for the Minnesota Twins, NBCSportsEdge.com reports.

Buxton had to leave the game Thursday after taking a pitch from Tanner Bibee of the Cleveland Guardians to the ribs. We all know the extensive injury history for Buxton, so an absence from the lineup will raise a red flag or 10, but this looks like a matter of a game or two before Buxton is back in centerfield and starting for the Twins.

The Twins may only be 30-27 on the season, but in the weak American League Central, that is good enough for first place and a 5.5-game lead over the Guardians entering play Saturday.

The Guardians play the third of their four-game set versus the Twins today. Cleveland starts Logan Allen, while the Sox counter with Sonny Gray. The Guardians are -176 (+1.5) on the run line and +120 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-108), and under (-112).