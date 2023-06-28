Elon Musk Vs. Mark Zuckerberg? Why Oddsmakers Can’t Agree On Favorite The hypothetical cage fight is being discussed in case it comes to fruition by Claudia Bellofatto 2 hours ago

Ah, the cage fight we have always wanted: Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk.

Well, even if you never wanted it, it might be coming anyway.

The ridiculous idea stemmed from a back-and-forth on Twitter, where Elon replied to a user discussing Zuckerberg and Meta’s plans to build a Twitter rival. Musk called for a cage fight, which led to the Facebook founder posting a screenshot of the challenge on Instagram with a simple caption of “Send Me Location.”

Mark Zuckerberg wants all the Elon Musk Smoke pic.twitter.com/Wf4YjLJ1Z4 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 22, 2023

Musk has been vocal about “almost never working out” whereas Zuckerberg has been quick to post his military-level workouts and jujitsu accomplishments online. As a result, a lot of people think Zuckerberg has the upper hand.

However, BetMGM Senior Trader, Havor Egeland says the task of setting the lines for the match isn’t an easy one.

“Our trading room has never been in more disagreement about a matchup. It’s a classic skill versus size hypothetical. Zuckerberg should have a significant skill advantage but a 6-inch, 30-plus-pound size disadvantage.”

Egeland did give me a line, though, settling in at -200/+165 in favor of Zuckerberg. He followed up by saying “the 12-year age difference swings it for the Facebook founder.”

In case you were wondering, here’s the tale of the tape:

MARK ZUCKERBERG

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 154 pounds

Age: 39

IQ: 152

ELON MUSK

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 187 pounds

Age: 51

IQ: 155

I was interested to see if the debate was making its rounds around other Vegas trading rooms. I asked some former coworkers at WynnBET and they made Musk a -400 favorite. The complete flip of the favorite from one book to another proved that everyone seems to disagree about the matchup. The trader who made the line there said “his (Musk’s) reach will play a big factor and ground specialist Zuck will have a hard time getting him to the canvas.”

We asked NESNBets followers on Twitter, and the results were 55% in favor of a Zuckerberg win. Curious, I polled my own Instagram platform and more than 5,000 people were split right down the middle at 50/50.

All of this said, the fight may never even happen. But billionaires have found stranger ways to kill time.