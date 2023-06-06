'Everything on the Table' for Blue Jays SP Alek Manoah by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider says, “Everything is on the table” regarding starting pitcher Alek Manoah.

Manoah’s season-long struggles continued in Monday’s 11-4 loss to the Houston Astros. The 25-year-old pulled in the first inning after allowing six earned runs on seven hits. The performance dropped Manoah to 1-7 on the season, with a 6.36 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 13 starts.

“As of now, we’re not sitting here making plans for anything, but doing everything we can do for him means using every resource that we have, using the staff, and using his teammates to help him through it,” said Schneider. “When I say everything is on the table, yeah, everything is. We’re just trying to help him get back to the caliber of pitcher that he was.”

Manoah was one of the best pitchers in baseball last season, being named to the All-Star team and finishing third in AL Cy Young voting.

As things stand, the Florida native being optioned to the minors appears to be the most likely course of action to rediscover his old form.

Toronto continues its series with the Astros on Tuesday