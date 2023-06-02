Flyers Promote Alyn McCauley to Assistant GM by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Friday that they have promoted Alyn McCauley to assistant general manager.

Philadelphia also announced the promotions of Riley Armstrong to director of player development and Nick Schultz to assistant director of player development.

Mike O’Connell, John Riley, and Kjell Samuelsson have been relieved of their duties.

“I’m excited to announce the promotions of Alyn, Riley, and Nick,” said Flyers general manager Daniel Briere. “These three have been around the organization for some time, particularly with our current prospects and young players, so I know they will each provide the direction and leadership that is necessary to get our future assets to the NHL level.”

McCauley has spent the past six seasons with the Flyers organization, recently serving as director of player personnel.

Philadelphia finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 31-38-13 record (75 points), failing to qualify for the playoffs for the third straight year.

You can find the latest NHL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.