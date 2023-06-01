Has Nikola Jokic Cemented his Legacy as an All-time Great? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Let’s reflect on the NBA seasons of ’94-’95 when David Robinson seized the MVP title. Then came the playoffs, where Hakeem Olajuwon dismantled his game. Remember Karl Malone winning the MVP in ’97, only to be dominated by Michael Jordan in the NBA Finals? Winning the MVP is monumental, but the playoff performance carries the real weight. Maintaining consistent stats and exceptional performances becomes crucial in the face of high stakes. This is a call to Joel Embiid. It’s not merely about the regular season. It’s about delivering in the playoffs when every scouting report and swift adjustment counts.

This is where Nikola Jokic has proven his mettle in 2023. His playoff performances have elevated him to a level where his team, the Denver Nuggets, earns ultimate respect. However, it doesn’t stop there. The accomplishments become the new standard. He must deliver again when facing Coach Eric Spoelstra, Bam Adebayo, and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. Proving himself in these decisive moments could cement his status as not only the number one player today but one of the greatest players of his generation.

