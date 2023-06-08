Karolina Muchova Reaches French Open Final by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Karolina Muchova’s magical run at Roland Garros continued Thursday as the unseeded Czech upset World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 to advance to the French Open Final in stunning fashion.

Battling injury and trailing 5-2 in the third, Muchova saved match point en route to rallying off five straight games, concluding the remarkable comeback.

It’s the 26-year-old’s first career Grand Slam Final. Her previous best result was a semifinal berth at the 2021 Australian Open.

“I don’t really know what happened. The atmosphere, it’s unbelievable. I just tried to keep fighting and it worked. I’m so happy,” said Muchova, who is the fourth-lowest ranked women’s finalist in French Open history at No. 43 (per ESPN).

The devastating loss ended Sabalenka’s quest for a second straight major after capturing the 2023 Australian Open over Elena Rybakina in January.

Muchova now awaits the winner of the second women’s semifinal match between top-seeded Iga Swiatek and No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia.