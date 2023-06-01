Maple Leafs Introduce Brad Treliving as GM by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

On Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs officially introduced Brad Treliving as the 18th general manager in franchise history.

“I’ve seen others who have sat in this (GM) seat, and they say, ‘It’s Toronto,” said Treliving. “You don’t realize that until you are here…there’s a great feeling when you come in here as a fan, as a manager, as a player, a scout…it’s exciting. I’m humbled, and I know this is a great responsibility to the fans, to the people who follow the team; I have a responsibility to get this team to the level we want to be.”

Treliving’s arrival comes less than two weeks after Toronto parted ways with former general manager Kyle Dubas after five seasons. Dubas has since been hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins as President of Hockey Operations, also on Thursday.

Treliving’s first order of business will be inking star center Auston Matthews to a long-term extension. Matthews is entering the final season of a five-year, $58.17 million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. His no-movement clause kicks in on July 1.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest NHL odds.