MLB HR Leader Power Rankings Odds: Ohtani, Schwarber Climb to Top by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Home runs are flying out at an excellent rate across MLB in 2023, and numerous players could lead the league in long balls.

Let’s dive into the top ten players with the best odds.

1. (Tie) Shohei Ohtani +500 (Last week: +1400)

Shohei Ohtani has found his power stroke, putting him with the second-most long balls in the league at 21. With his recent surge, Ohtani has seen his odds to hit the most home runs jump from +1400 to +500, where he sits as a co-favorite.

1. (Tie) Kyle Schwarber +500 (Last week: +1000)

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has been dialed in at the dish. Schwarber has worked his way up the ranks, sitting fifth in home runs with 18. Schwarber has seen his odds of leading the league in home runs cut in half from +1000 to +500.

3. Aaron Judge +550 (Last week: +650)

Aaron Judge continued to tear the cover off the baseball to close out May and was in a great spot to start June. However, Judge injured himself against the Los Angeles Dodgers and is still on the IL. His return date is up in the air, but Judge has seen his odds rise from +650 to +550 over the last week.

4. Pete Alonso +700 (Last week: +200)

Pete Alonso was putting together a solid campaign for the New York Mets, but an injury may have sidetracked him. There’s optimism he won’t be out long, but Alonso has seen his odds of leading the league in homers drop considerably from +200 to +700.

5. Mike Trout +950 (Last week: +1400)

Mike Trout is always a threat to go deep whenever he steps into the batter’s box. The Los Angeles Angels’ superstar is outside the top ten in home runs with 14. With injuries to key batters ahead of him, Trout has seen his odds rise from +1400 to +950.

6. Fernando Tatis Jr. +1000 (Last week: +850)

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has jumped into the mix to lead MLB in home runs. Tatis Jr. has an effortless stroke, and his power has led to 14 dingers. Still, his odds have fallen from +850 to +1000 over the last week.

7. Jorge Soler +1500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Miami Marlins big bopper Jorge Soler has compiled the third-most home runs in MLB with 20. The powerful hitter was ranked outside the top ten last week but has risen to +1500 odds.

8. Mookie Betts +2100 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Mookie Betts’s power has been evident lately, manufacturing his 17th big fly of the season. Betts has skyrocketed to +2100 odds.

9. Max Muncy +2300 (Last week: +1700)

Max Muncy is still in the mix to lead the league in home runs, but the oddsmakers aren’t confident in him, despite his 18 bombs. Muncy has seen his odds of hitting the most homers in baseball drop from +1700 to +2300.

10. Ronald Acuna Jr. +3000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Ronald Acuna Jr. has continued to put together an MVP-level campaign for the Atlanta Braves. His home run totals have quietly increased, sitting at 15. Acuna Jr. now finds himself inside the top ten at +3000.

Top 10 Odds to Lead the League in Homers on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels 500 Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies 500 Aaron Judge New York Yankees 550 Pete Alonso New York Mets 700 Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels 950 Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres 1000 Jorge Soler Miami Marlins 1500 Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers 2100 Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 2300 Ronald Acuna Jr. Atlanta Braves 3000

