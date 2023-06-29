MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves, Dodgers Separate From Pack by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites.

1. Atlanta Braves +175 (Last week: +200)

The Atlanta Braves have been red-hot and have won five in a row and nine of their last ten. With their recent hot stretch, Atlanta has increased their gap at the top of the NL East, along with getting bet down from +200 to +175.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +220 (Last week: +200)

Things haven’t been coming easily of late for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who’ve posted a 5-5 record over their last ten games. LA remains in third in the NL West and has seen their odds of winning the NL drop slightly from +200 to +220.

3. (Tie) San Diego Padres +1200 (Last week: +1000)

It’s no secret that the San Diego Padres are running out of time here. The Friars have lost four in a row and seven of ten, yet they continue to sit in a tie for the third-shortest odds to win the National League at +1200.

3. (Tie) Arizona Diamondbacks +1200 (Last week: +1500)

It hasn’t been an elite stretch for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but they’re still 15 games over .500 and leading the NL West. The D-Backs have seen their odds to win the Pennant rise from +1500 to +1200 over the last week.

3. (Tie) San Francisco Giants +1200 (Last week: +1600)

It’s hard not to be impressed by the San Francisco Giants. The talent level isn’t on par with some of the NL’s best, but they still have one of the top records. As a result, the Giants have seen their odds bet down from +1600 to +1200 over the last week.

6. Philadelphia Phillies +1500 (Last week: +1400)

The Philadelphia Phillies have played some really strong baseball over the last month and change, but they still sit two games out of a wild-card spot. Philly has won three straight and seven of ten but saw their odds of winning the Pennant fall from +1400 to +1500.

7. Milwaukee Brewers +2200 (Last week: +2000)

There’s been more consistency of late from the Milwaukee Brewers, who’ve won six of their last ten and sit a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the NL Central lead. Even with a strong stretch, the Brew Crew saw their NL odds go from +2000 to +2200.

8. New York Mets +2500 (Last week: +2200)

The never-ending poor season for the New York Mets continued over the past week. The Mets have lost seven of their last ten games and have fallen eight games below .500. With another bad week in the books, New York has seen their odds drop again from +2200 to +2500.

9. Miami Marlins +3000 (Last week: +3500)

The oddsmakers are starting to take notice of the impressive campaign the Miami Marlins are putting together. Miami has posted four straight wins and won seven of their last ten, resulting in them getting bet down from +3500 to +3000 to win the Pennant.

10. (Tie) Chicago Cubs +3500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Three straight losses haven’t done the Chicago Cubs any favors, but they’re in the mix in a lackluster NL Central, where they remain 4.5 games back of the division lead. As a result, the Cubs entered the top ten at +3500.

10. (Tie) St. Louis Cardinals +3500 (Last week: +3500)

It’s not as though the St. Louis Cardinals are playing poorly at the moment, considering they’ve won six of ten. It’s more so because they remain nine games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the division lead that’s led them to hold +3500 odds to win the NL.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Atlanta Braves 175 Los Angeles Dodgers 220 San Diego Padres 1200 Arizona Diamondbacks 1200 San Francisco Giants 1200 Philadelphia Phillies 1500 Milwaukee Brewers 2200 New York Mets 2500 Miami Marlins 3000 Chicago Cubs 3500 St. Louis Cardinals 3500 Cincinnati Reds 4800 Pittsburgh Pirates 13000 Washington Nationals 50000 Colorado Rockies 50000

