NBA Draft Portal Profiles: Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In almost any other NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson would be the consensus No. 1 overall pick. Despite the presence of Victor Wembanyama atop NBA Mock Draft boards, Henderson is a generational talent that feels as NBA-ready as anyone in this class.

With the draft just weeks away, we dissect his game and get you up to speed on his scouting report.

Career with G League Ignite

Henderson became a highlight reel with G League Ignite in his second season with dunks, devastating dribble moves, and crafty finishes in the lane. He went from averaging just 14.0 points per game in 2021-22 to 16.5 in 2022-23. The most significant improvement was in his playmaking. Scoot went from 3.7 assists to 6.5 per game between the two seasons, becoming one of the elite playmakers at the G League level.

Strengths

One of Henderson’s strengths is his linebacker build. The 19-year-old is built like a grown man at 196 lbs. and uses every ounce to his advantage. He’s rarely outmuscled and utilizes his frame to finish around the rim at will. His explosiveness makes him must-see television whenever he steps onto the court with ferocious dunks and elite blow-by quickness. He also has two years of experience as a professional baller under his belt. Henderson became the youngest player in G League history in 2021, debuting at just 17 years old.

Weaknesses

While Henderson can knock down three-pointers, he could work on becoming a more threatening shooter. He shot 27.5 percent on triples during the 2022-23 season with G League Ignite and can make himself a complete player if he could up that to 35 percent in the NBA. He could also work on being less turnover prone. Henderson averaged 3.5 turnovers per game last season and will need to make better decisions and tighten his handle to see heightened success in the NBA.

Overall NBA Projection

If you keep up with Scoot’s interviews over the past few weeks, you understand how easy it is to root for him. He’s got a great head on his shoulders and comes from a solid upbringing that will excite scouts about the chances of him fulfilling his potential. He seems to have an unshakable focus and a drive that can help a prospect reach that next level. Scoot would be a No. 1 overall pick in virtually any other draft, and we love him at the second spot as a future All-Star.

Projected Pick: 2nd Overall

Player Comparison: Russell Westbrook