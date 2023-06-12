NBA Finals Game 5: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Player Prop Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is set to go down tonight between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, and there are multiple player props to target with value.

Below, we’ll examine some of our favorite player props.

SportsGrid’s Player Prop Model Has 5-Star Ratings Ahead of Game 5

Jimmy Butler to Record Under 27.5 Points (-122)

There have been some glimpses, but we have yet to see Jimmy Butler be the scorer we know he can be in the NBA Finals. Throughout the first four games of this series against Denver, Butler has compiled 13, 21, 28, and 25 points. He was much better on home court in Games 3 and 4, but he still hasn’t been able to take over games, with some of that due to the Nuggets playing solid defense. Butler has his point total set at 27.5 tonight, which has only gone over once through four games. Miami’s superstar will need to be at his best to keep the season alive, but Denver has proven to be challenging to keep up with on their home court. We like Butler to go under 27.5 points in the thin Mile High air tonight.

Gabe Vincent to Record Over 9.5 Points (-122)

The Nuggs have done a nice job limiting some of Miami’s best shooters through four games. Gabe Vincent has looked like a good part of the team’s core in this postseason run but has been inconsistent at best during the NBA Finals. Throughout this series, he’s recorded 19, 23, seven, and two points scored. What he has going for him tonight is that he performed much better on the road in Denver. Vincent has his point total set at just 9.5 tonight, and he’s far too talented to have a number that low. We won’t say he will have a huge game, but he’ll do enough to at least get into double-digits tonight.

Nikola Jokic to Record Over 29.5 Points (-111)

If you’re looking for the most dominant player in the 2023 NBA playoffs, look no further than Nikola Jokic. You can make a strong case that he should have won his third straight Most Valuable Player award this year, and he’s performed like it in the postseason. Jokic is a massive favorite to take home NBA Finals MVP, and he’s put on a clinic to this point of the series. The Joker has put together point totals of 27, 41, 32, and 23 through four games. His point total is set at 29.5 tonight, and there’s a lot of value here in his tallying 30 or more points tonight and putting Denver over the finish line in the NBA Finals.

