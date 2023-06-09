NBA Finals Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4: Butler, Adebayo Hilite 2 Same Game Parlays by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Get ready for some serious NBA Finals action tonight as the Miami Heat face off against the Denver Nuggets. Going by the mantra “Every dog has its day,” the Heat are poised to bring the mercury to Miami, and we’re all eyes on this explosive showdown with a pair of same game parlays.

Heat Cover: +3.5 (-110)

+3.5 (-110) Bam Adebayo: 10+ Rebounds (-195)

10+ Rebounds (-195) Jimmy Butler: 6+ Assists (-175)

Here’s a three-legged parlay for you all â€“ it’s going to be all Miami tonight. First, the Heat will win this match, but with a buffer. We’re taking the +3.5 with Miami to add a layer of safety to our wager.

One key player we have our sights set on is Bam Adebayo. This bigman has proven to be a consistent 20-10 guy in these finals, so feel confident he’ll show up on the glass tonight. Hence, we’re placing a bet on Adebayo to pull at least 10 rebounds.

Next, we have Jimmy Butler, the Heat’s engine. Yes, he’ll score his points, but we need him to be a facilitator tonight, getting his team open looks and easy jump shots. So, we’re banking on Butler to dish out at least six assists.

Add it all up, and we’re looking at +288 odds.

Max Strus: 2+ Made Threes (-190)

2+ Made Threes (-190) Gabe Vincent: 2+ Made Threes (-320)

2+ Made Threes (-320) Duncan Robinson: 1+ Made Threes (-140)

1+ Made Threes (-140) Caleb Martin: 1+ Made Threes (+115)

For those who like their parlays a little differently, this focuses on the Heat role players. We’re looking at Max Strus (-190) to make at least two threes after cashing four in Game 2. Gabe Vincent (-320) needs to match that after hitting four triples in Miami’s win in Denver. Duncan Robinson (-140) hit a pair from deep in Game 2. Tonight, we just need one. Lastly, Caleb Martin (+115) has to replicate hitting just one from downtown.

Put it all together; this one pays out at +189.

