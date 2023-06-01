NL Central Odds Update: Brewers Remain on Top, Reds Hot by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NL Central has struggled in 2023, with the Milwaukee Brewers leading with the top odds.

We’ll dive into each team in the division with their odds of winning it from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Milwaukee Brewers have basically met their preseason expectations at 29-26. Milwaukee has a 5-5 record over their last ten games but hasn’t done much to separate themselves from a very winnable NL Central. With another middling week from the Brew Crew, their odds of winning the NL Central dropped from -125 to -115. It’s not a significant change, but we don’t blame the oddsmakers for this move. At the end of the day, one team has to win the NL Central, and the Brewers are leading the way.

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the year as the favorite to win the NL Central. They looked anything but a contender through April and early May, struggling to pick up wins. For most of May, the Cardinals played better, digging them out of that early hole. St. Louis sits at 25-32, five games behind the Brewers for the division lead. It could be much worse with how things started for the Red Birds, but there’s too much talent on this roster to count them out, and oddsmakers agree. They boast the second-shortest odds to win the division at +210.

The Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger signings have boosted the Chicago Cubs lineup. Both are off to solid starts in their first seasons with the Cubs. After an encouraging April, May has seen the Cubs go off the rails. Chicago is in the cellar of the NL Central with a disappointing 24-31 record. There’s not much to be bullish about with the Cubs, who’ve posted a 4-6 record over their last ten contests. They hold +650 odds to win the division.

The Pittsburgh Pirates got off to a shockingly good start and led the NL Central for a large portion of the first two months. They’ve since returned to earth and are hovering around the .500 mark at 28-27. There’s reason to like the mix of veterans and youngsters that the Pirates have, but it’s hard to see them remaining in the NL Central conversation. Still, the Pirates have seen their odds of winning the division rise from +1000 to +900 over the last week.

The Reds are one of the hottest teams in the National League over the last week, where they’ve won five straight games and boast a 7-3 record over their last ten. Cincinnati is third in the NL Central, and their odds of winning the division have leaped from +8000 to +2600.

Odds for all five NL Central teams on the FanDuel Sportsbook.