NL West Odds Update: Giants, D-Backs Hang Around Dodgers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favorites to win the World Series and the NL West but don’t rule out the Arizona Diamondbacks or San Francisco Giants.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the odds-on favorite with a juiced price tag to win the NL West, even if they reside in third place. The Dodgers sit at 44-35, trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks by three games. LA entered the year closely connected with the San Diego Padres as favorites to win the division. Both the Dodgers and Padres, more so San Diego, of course, have lacked results to what we know they’re capable of. LA is still on track to be a playoff team, but there’s no certainty they’ll win the division. Over the last week, the Dodgers have seen their odds of winning the NL West drop from -210 to -190.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a surprise in the NL West. Whether it’s Corbin Carroll, who’s emerged as a heavy favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year and has also been in the NL MVP conversation, or Gabriel Moreno, there’s no shortage of talented youngsters. Arizona is still on top of the NL West, but both the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are within three games back. Still, the D-Backs have seen their odds to win the NL West bet down over the last week from +430 to +340.

The San Francisco Giants are getting a little more respect from the oddsmakers. It was hard to know what to expect from the Giants in 2023. There aren’t a lot of household names on this roster, but they’ve continued to prove people wrong, much like they did two years ago. San Francisco has won seven of their last ten games and occupies a wild-card spot in the National League. In addition, San Fran also sits only 2.5 games behind the D-Backs for the division lead. As a result, the Giants have seen their odds to win the NL West rise from+480 to +440.

The Padres are fourth in the NL West, holding a disappointing 37-43 record. It’s not because of a lack of talent that the Padres are in this position. San Diego has lost four in a row and seven of their last ten, leading to their odds of winning the NL West nearly doubling over the previous week from +1500 to +2700.

Nothing was expected of the Colorado Rockies; they’ve come through on those expectations. The Rockies are having trouble building a winning team, and it’s difficult to see that happening anytime soon with their current ownership and lack of talent. On June 29, the Rockies sit 16.5 games back of the NL West division lead and hold +25000 odds to come out on top.

NL West Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook