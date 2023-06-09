'Real Concern' Mets Slugger Pete Alonso (Wrist) Lands on IL by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, there is “real concern” that Mets star slugger Pete Alonso will require a trip to the injured list due to a left wrist injury.

There?s real concern Pete Alonso hits the Injured List. He may miss a few weeks. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 9, 2023

Heyman adds that Alonso “may miss a few weeks.” The 28-year-old suffered the injury during Wednesday’s game against NL East rival Atlanta Braves after being hit by a 97 MPH fastball from pitcher Charlie Morton in the first inning. Alonso was flown back to New York to undergo additional testing after initial X-rays returned negative.

The two-time All-Star has enjoyed a solid start to the 2023 campaign, slashing .231/.326/.546 with an MLB-leading 22 home runs and an NL-best 49 RBI.

Mark Vientos, who started in Alonso’s place on Thursday, should see an increase in playing time if the latter is ultimately forced to miss extended action.

The Mets sit fourth in the NL East with a 30-33 record ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.