Reds Call Up Top Prospect SS Elly De La Cruz by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Elly De La Cruz era in Cincinnati is set to begin.

According to the team’s official Twitter, the Reds have called up De La Cruz, baseball’s No. 4 overall prospect, from Triple-A Louisville.

? ANNOUNCING ELLY DE LA CRUZ ?



Welcome to The Show, @ellylacocoa18?? pic.twitter.com/LcXKZcOLtk — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023

The electrifying shortstop will make his MLB debut in Tuesday’s series opener against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.

De La Cruz has thrived this season at Triple-A, slashing a robust .298/.398/.633 with 12 home runs, 36 RBI, 38 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 38 games.

The 21-year-old has turned heads with his eye-popping exit velocity numbers. Per MLB.com, of the 32 balls hit at least 116 mph this year between the Major League and Triple-A levels, seven have come off the bat of De La Cruz – his most recent being a 117.3 mph double on June 4.

While the Dominican Republic native is prone to strikeouts, he carries elite five-category fantasy potential and should be added in all leagues.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Reds at +154 on the moneyline.