Reds Call Up Top Prospect SS Elly De La Cruz
The Elly De La Cruz era in Cincinnati is set to begin.
According to the team’s official Twitter, the Reds have called up De La Cruz, baseball’s No. 4 overall prospect, from Triple-A Louisville.
? ANNOUNCING ELLY DE LA CRUZ ?— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023
Welcome to The Show, @ellylacocoa18?? pic.twitter.com/LcXKZcOLtk
The electrifying shortstop will make his MLB debut in Tuesday’s series opener against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.
De La Cruz has thrived this season at Triple-A, slashing a robust .298/.398/.633 with 12 home runs, 36 RBI, 38 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 38 games.
The 21-year-old has turned heads with his eye-popping exit velocity numbers. Per MLB.com, of the 32 balls hit at least 116 mph this year between the Major League and Triple-A levels, seven have come off the bat of De La Cruz – his most recent being a 117.3 mph double on June 4.
While the Dominican Republic native is prone to strikeouts, he carries elite five-category fantasy potential and should be added in all leagues.
