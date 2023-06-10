Tua Tagovailoa has Bulked up for the Miami Dolphins by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

David Furones of the Orlando Sentinel reports that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has noticeably bulked up in the offseason.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have made several changes to try and keep him on the field this season. He suffered several concussions last season, and there were even talks of retirement rather than suffering any long-term effects from head injuries.

Tagovailoa didn’t retire, but the Dolphins hope a stronger Tua will help reduce head trauma this season.

Miami is considered one of the better teams in the AFC and a playoff contender. Their biggest problem is the division they play in. The Buffalo Bills are still the favorites, and much is expected of the New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers. The Dolphins sit third in the division at +290 to capture the AFC East title.

