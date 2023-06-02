Vikings See Alexander Mattison as a 3-Down RB by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell offered high praise for running back Alexander Mattison, describing the 24-year-old as an every-down back.

“It’s been really good to see Alex Mattison take a few more reps and really show that all three-down kinda ownership that he’s been capable of for a long time,” said O’Connell.

O’Connell’s comments indicate Minnesota is ready to move on from fellow running back and four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook. Cook is entering the third season of a five-year, $63 million contract, which will see the 27-year-old count for $14.1 million against the cap in 2023.

Meanwhile, Mattison inked a two-year, $7 million contract with Minnesota in March, a deal that would be a high price for a backup.

The former Boise State standout has shown well as an injury replacement for Cook. Per ProFootballTalk‘s Mike Florio, Mattison has received 20+ carries five times when Cook has been sidelined, rushing for 522 yards (104.4 yards per game) in those contests.

With Cook seemingly on the way out, Mattison remains one of the best values in early fantasy drafts.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.