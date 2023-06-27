Who are College Football's 6-10 Ranked Teams? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

As we dive into the heart of preseason college football speculation, let’s examine the teams that round out the top ten behind the first five for the upcoming college football season.

Bill Bender of The Sporting News gives you his six to ten-ranked programs, just behind the elite of the elite.

Bill Bender’s Top 6-10 College Football Teams

USC Trojans

Penn State Nittany Lions

Washington Huskies

Florida State Seminoles

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

USC, backed by the formidable Caleb Williams, is occupying the number six spot. Penn State is following closely at number seven, a team that has already sparked considerable discussion.

However, the real dark horse in these rankings is eighth-placed Washington. This team has remained under the radar in many conversations, but with potential bubbling under the surface, they could be the unexpected breakout team of the season.

Returning to the national championship picture after a lengthy absence is Florida State at number nine. It’s been a long road back for the Seminoles, but the sense of legitimacy surrounding their current standing is palpable.

Rounding out the top ten is Notre Dame, a team that always sparks a strong reaction. There’s a pervasive belief that the Fighting Irish are unlikely to clinch the championship this season. Yet, they remain in the top ten, a testament to the enduring respect for the program’s potential.

This season, Notre Dame has three big games that will be crucial in determining their final standings. First up is Ohio State in September, a contest that will be held in South Bend and will likely be a significant indicator of the team’s prowess. It’s worth noting that in their previous four meetings, Notre Dame has yet to beat Ohio State.

The Irish will also face off against USC and Clemson, both high-stakes games contributing significantly to their seasonal assessment. The performance of new head coach Marcus Freeman in these games will be particularly scrutinized.

Washington, the potential sleeper of the season, and USC will meet in November in a game that could significantly impact the Heisman Trophy standings, the PAC 12 championship, and potentially even the playoff picture. This matchup between the last two PAC 12 schools to win national championships promises to be a thrilling showdown and a showcase of the conference’s strength.

As the season draws closer, these rankings add another layer of anticipation and excitement. With these teams locked in tight competition, the stage is set for a thrilling college football season.