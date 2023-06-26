Who are College Football's Top 5 Teams? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

One glance at this year’s college football landscape, and it’s clear as day – Georgia should hold the prime position. As the consensus top choice, it’s hardly a revelation that they feature in The Sporting News’ Bill Bender’s rankings as number one, marking them as the heads above best team in the nation. Such is the Bulldogs’ prowess that any major publication unless opting for a surprising alternative, will invariably peg Georgia in the premier position.

Bill Bender’s Top 5 College Football Teams

Georgia Bulldogs Michigan Wolverines Alabama Crimson Tide Ohio State Buckeyes LSU Tigers

The power struggle in the Big 10 sees Michigan at number two, edging out their fiercest rivals Ohio State, who fall into fourth place. The Wolverines’ position is testimony to their dominant performances last season, although the ongoing tug-of-war with the Buckeyes keeps everyone on their toes. One cannot ignore the talent within the Ohio State roster, and it’s crucial to remember Michigan hasn’t overcome Ohio State three times consecutively since 1995 to 1997 – a testament to the high-stakes rivalry that’s been part of many a high school football enthusiast’s memory.

Sitting comfortably in the third slot is the ever-formidable Alabama. A perennial powerhouse in college football, they remain a staple in the top five, reflecting the respect and admiration they command within the college football community. Some rankers may position them as high as second place, but few, if any, would dare to push them out of the top five.

Closing the top five is LSU, a team trending upward under Brian Kelly‘s leadership. The impact Kelly has had on the Tigers is nothing short of phenomenal, driving them into the national conversation and the top five rankings. There’s a palpable optimism surrounding LSU, and the gap between Alabama and the Tigers in the SEC West media pool will be surprisingly narrow, due to be released at the media days in a month. We may still tip Alabama to clinch the division, but that only underlines the belief in LSU’s potential and, more specifically, in the Tigers’ standout player, Jayden Daniels.

This list may align with the broader consensus, but it’s worth noting that change is the only constant in the unpredictable world of college football. Remember that a single victory or defeat can completely alter the landscape as we watch these teams play. But for now, this is where they stand. The countdown to the season is on, and these teams are ready to take the field by storm.