Who is to Blame for Why the New York Mets Suck?

Steve Cohen and the New York Mets have taken a bold step in Major League Baseball. They’ve crafted a team that boasts the largest payroll in American sports history. The hope behind such a colossal investment is apparent: the team should consistently be in a position to win games and, ultimately, the World Series. Yet, current statistics suggest a different narrative.

Currently, the Mets are not delivering as expected on the field. With 35 wins and 43 losses, they find themselves 16 games out of first place in the National League East and 8.5 games out of a wild card spot in the National League. This considerable gap underscores the predicament the team faces despite the monetary investments.

Offensively, the Mets have shown some spark. They’ve managed to score six or more runs 25 times this season. However, their record in these high-scoring games is a lackluster 13-12. This starkly contrasts with the last season, where they were an impressive 55-4 in games in which they scored six-plus runs. Clearly, the team’s offense has not been the main culprit for their current woes.

The root of New York’s struggles lies within its pitching staff. With a team ERA of 4.62, the Mets are ranked a dismal 25th in all of baseball. Despite earning over 43 million in 2023, Star pitcher Justin Verlander hasn’t lived up to his price tag, holding a modest record of 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA.

The Mets’ bullpen, already struggling, has not recovered from the injury to Edwin Diaz. Diaz, who was hurt while participating in the World Baseball Classic, may be out for the remainder of the season, leaving a significant void in their relief pitching.

Looking at their performance and the state of the team, the Mets’ odds of winning the World Series have dropped drastically over the last couple of months, now standing at +4500. With the trade deadline approaching, it appears New York should be considering the option of being sellers rather than bolstering their squad for a championship push. Their substantial payroll has not equated to on-field success this season, raising questions about the strategy adopted by management.

The course that the Mets decide to take at the trade deadline will play a significant role in determining their future trajectory and whether their current hefty investments can indeed contribute to a winning culture.