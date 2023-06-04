Yankees Will Skip Nestor Cortes' Next Start in the Rotation by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Yankees have succeeded this season despite shortcomings in their starting rotation.

Frustrated with how things are going, the team is skipping Nestor Cortes’ next start, which would have come Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Upcoming #Yankees pitching vs. White Sox…



Tuesday: Clarke Schmidt

Wednesday: TBD

Thursday: Luis Severino



Wednesday should have been Nestor Cortes' turn. More info to come. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) June 4, 2023

Consistency has been an issue for Cortes this season. Although the reigning All-Star is a respectable 5-2, Cortes has been lifted with tremendous run support. The 28-year-old has an inflated 5.16 ERA, with only three of his 11 appearances meeting the quality start threshold.

As noted by Bryan Hoch, it’s unclear what the plan is to get Cortes back into form. But evidently, it will include time out of the starting rotation.

For now, the Yankees are focused on leaving southern California with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The AL East contenders pulled even in the series with a 6-3 win on Saturday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has New York priced as +132 underdogs in Sunday’s showdown, with the total set at 9.