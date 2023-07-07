2023 WNBA Championship Futures: A Two-Horse Race by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

The 2023 WNBA season is into its third month, and oddsmakers continue to make a definitive statement, pointing to an eventual Finals clash between the league’s two superteams.

With that in mind, let’s have a look at the current championship futures.

1) Las Vegas Aces (-220)

Can anyone stop the Aces’ quest for a repeat? That’s the question facing the rest of the Association, as Becky Hammon’s group has looked utterly dominant through the opening seven weeks. Las Vegas boasts a league-best 16-1 record, has won nine straight games, ranks first in offense, second in defense, and first in average point differential (+15.1). The Aces can best be described as a glorified All-Star team with a starting five of Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Candace Parker, and reigning MVP A’ja Wilson. They’re rightful championship favorites until proven otherwise.

2) New York Liberty (+240)

Led by their Big 3 of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionesco, the Liberty appear to be the only team capable of challenging the Aces, with no other squad priced below four figures. New York disappointed in the much-hyped first meeting against the reigning champs, falling 98-81. Despite that poor showing, the Liberty have won six of their past seven games and remain a legitimate contender.

Remaining Odds

Connecticut Sun (+1700)

Washington Mystics (+3100)

Dallas Wings (+8000)

Atlanta Dream (+10000)

Chicago Sky (+10000)

Los Angeles Sparks (+10000)

Indiana Fever (+10000)

Seattle Storm (+20000)

Minnesota Lynx (+20000)

Phoenix Mercury (+37000)

