2023 WNBA MVP Futures: Stewart's Award to Lose?
We’re nearly three months into the 2023 WNBA season, and the race for MVP is heating up.
Let’s look at the current odds market courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.Favorite: Breanna Stewart – New York Liberty (-420)
Breanna Stewart altered the WNBA landscape this past offseason, signing with the New York Liberty as a free agent and forming a Big 3 to rival the stout lineup of defending champion Las Vegas Aces. The 28-year-old has been a seamless fit, sitting second in the league in scoring (23.4 PPG) and tied for first in rebounding (9.8 RPG) while leading the Liberty to a 13-4 record. At -420 odds, a second-career MVP Award looks like it’s in the cards.
Contender: A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces (+430)
Running second is reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, A’ja Wilson of the Aces. Las Vegas boasts several standout players, but Wilson has continued to make her presence felt, averaging 19.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and a career-high 2.2 blocks as the Aces have gotten off to a blistering 17-2 start. One of the best two-way players in the game, the 26-year-old remains the biggest threat to Stewart’s MVP quest.
Value: Alyssa Thomas – Connecticut Sun (+1500)
The Sun lost 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones in the offseason, but you wouldn’t know it based on the team’s performance thus far, with Connecticut sitting second in the Eastern Conference with a 14-5 record. The driving force has undoubtedly been the play of veteran forward Alyssa Thomas, who’s averaging 14.9 points, 9.8 rebounds (T1st), 8.0 assists (2nd), and 2.1 steals (1st), solidifying herself as a viable MVP candidate. If not Stewart, perhaps voter fatigue sets in on Wilson, who has won two of the last three MVPs, which could allow Thomas to climb up the oddsboard.
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds to Win 2023 WNBA MVP
|Player
|Team
|Odds
|Breanna Stewart
|New York Liberty
|-420
|A’ja Wilson
|Las Vegas Aces
|+430
|Alyssa Thomas
|Connecticut Sun
|+1500
|Jackie Young
|Las Vegas Aces
|+5500
|Kelsey Plum
|Las Vegas Aces
|+7500
|Elena Delle Donne
|Washington Mystics
|+7500
|Sabrina Ionescu
|New York Liberty
|+11000
|Rhyne Howard
|Atlanta Dream
|+11000
|Arike Ogunbowale
|Dallas Wings
|+11000
