2023 WNBA MVP Futures: Stewart's Award to Lose? by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

We’re nearly three months into the 2023 WNBA season, and the race for MVP is heating up.

Let’s look at the current odds market courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Breanna Stewart altered the WNBA landscape this past offseason, signing with the New York Liberty as a free agent and forming a Big 3 to rival the stout lineup of defending champion Las Vegas Aces. The 28-year-old has been a seamless fit, sitting second in the league in scoring (23.4 PPG) and tied for first in rebounding (9.8 RPG) while leading the Liberty to a 13-4 record. At -420 odds, a second-career MVP Award looks like it’s in the cards.

WNBA Championship Futures

Contender: A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces (+430)

Running second is reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, A’ja Wilson of the Aces. Las Vegas boasts several standout players, but Wilson has continued to make her presence felt, averaging 19.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and a career-high 2.2 blocks as the Aces have gotten off to a blistering 17-2 start. One of the best two-way players in the game, the 26-year-old remains the biggest threat to Stewart’s MVP quest.

Value: Alyssa Thomas – Connecticut Sun (+1500)

The Sun lost 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones in the offseason, but you wouldn’t know it based on the team’s performance thus far, with Connecticut sitting second in the Eastern Conference with a 14-5 record. The driving force has undoubtedly been the play of veteran forward Alyssa Thomas, who’s averaging 14.9 points, 9.8 rebounds (T1st), 8.0 assists (2nd), and 2.1 steals (1st), solidifying herself as a viable MVP candidate. If not Stewart, perhaps voter fatigue sets in on Wilson, who has won two of the last three MVPs, which could allow Thomas to climb up the oddsboard.

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds to Win 2023 WNBA MVP

Player Team Odds Breanna Stewart New York Liberty -420 A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces +430 Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun +1500 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces +5500 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces +7500 Elena Delle Donne Washington Mystics +7500 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty +11000 Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream +11000 Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings +11000

