8 Still Available 2023 NBA Free Agents Worth a Look by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NBA offseason got underway with a litany of big-name, bigger-money deals shelled out. That said, there are still some players that have not cashed in, and that will cost a fraction of the type of cash that’s already been thrown around to top free agents. We look at eight unsigned players that could help next season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

1) Christian Wood (UFA)

Wood’s defensive struggles are likely the main reason the Mavericks are expected to let him walk after just one season. That said, the 27-year-old is incredibly talented offensively and would benefit from an already strong defensive squad to mask his issues on that end of the floor. The Miami Heat comes to mind as a potential destination.

2023 NBA FA Signings That Make No Sense

2) Kelly Oubre Jr. (UFA)

Oubre isn’t the most efficient player, but he always plays with high energy and did quietly average 20.3 points per game last season for the Hornets. While a return to Charlotte remains an option, the presence of No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller and the returning Miles Bridges could have Oubre searching for a larger role elsewhere.

3) PJ Washington (RFA)

A versatile forward, Washington said in March that Charlotte is “exactly where I want to be.” With the Hornets focused on making the playoffs next season, it would be surprising if the 24-year-old did not remain in the fold.

4) Grant Williams (RFA)

Williams’ tough brand of defense and three-point shooting ability (39.5% last season) makes him one of the top free agents left on the board.

2023 Under-the-Radar NBA FA Signings

34) Paul Reed (RFA)

Reed earned the backup center spot for the Sixers last season and filled in admirably in his two playoff starts, notching a double-double in both contests while replacing the injured Joel Embiid. His future with the organization could depend on what happens with James Harden’s trade request.

42) Terence Davis (UFA)

The Raptors, Celtics, Bucks, and Mavericks are reportedly showing interest in Davis, who shot 36.6% from downtown for the Kings last season.

10 Most Expensive 2023 NBA FA Signings

43) Matisse Thybulle (RFA)

An all-world defender, Thybulle made strides offensively with the Blazers, hitting 38.9% of his threes on 3.9 attempts. Portland could thus opt to continue his development as a two-way player.

44) Ayo Dosunmu (RFA)

Following an encouraging rookie campaign, Dosunmu struggled in Year 2, shooting just 31.2% from three-point range. However, he’s still just 23, and Chicago likely values his defensive versatility. Unlikely to land a big offer sheet, Dosunmu re-signing would appear to be in the best interest of both parties.