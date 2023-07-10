AL CY Young Betting Insights: Valdez, Gausman, Cole Making 3-Horse Race by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

Recognizing the season’s best pitcher, the American League’s Cy Young Award is a highly coveted honor. As the MLB season progresses, let’s delve into the betting market’s movements and predictions for this prestigious award.

AL Cy Young Insights

Highest Ticket%: Shohei Ohtani 11.8%

Shohei Ohtani 11.8% Highest Handle%: Gerrit Cole 17.9%

Gerrit Cole 17.9% Biggest Liability: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman Odds leader: Framber Valdez +200

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels not only leads the MVP market, but he is also making his mark in the Cy Young race. Starting the season with odds of +1000, his odds have seen a slight dip to +1200, reflecting a more competitive Cy Young field. Ohtani secures 11.8% of all tickets bet and 10.1% of the total handle.

Close on Ohtani’s heels is Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays. His impressive performances this season have seen his opening odds of +1200 shorten significantly to +800, a clear indication of bettors’ confidence in the left-handed starter. McClanahan holds a ticket percentage of 11.0% and a handle percentage of 15.3%, suggesting significant backing from those placing larger bets.

Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays has made considerable strides this season, with his odds shifting from +1600 to +350. He commands 9.3% of all tickets bet and 9.2% of the total handle, indicating solid support from the betting public.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole started the season with strong odds of +600, and his recent performances have only solidified his standing, with his odds now at +300. Despite having a lower ticket percentage at 7.7%, Cole leads the market in handle percentage, with 17.9% of all money wagered, showcasing substantial trust from those making larger bets.

Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox saw a massive spike in his odds after struggling in the first half, moving from +800 to a whopping +20000. His ticket percentage is 5.7%, with a handle percentage of 6.8%.

Lastly, Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros has been a consistent performer this season. Starting at +2000, his odds have shortened significantly to become the favorite at +200. He holds a 4.2% ticket percentage and a 4.8% handle percentage.

As the season unfolds, these odds and percentages are subject to change based on player performance, injuries, and other factors. This highly competitive race is one to watch closely as updates and insights on the AL Cy Young Award betting market take shape in the second half.

