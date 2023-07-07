Atlanta Hawks Get Set To Extend Star Guard Dejounte Murray by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

In an exciting move for the Atlanta Hawks, they have extended the contracts of some of their key players, ensuring a bright future for the franchise. The team has made significant investments to secure its young core and build a solid foundation for success in the coming years.

One notable extension went to Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, who signed a four-year, $120 million deal. This contract signifies the team’s confidence in Murray’s abilities and his importance to their long-term plans. The deal also stands out as a reasonable bargain compared to other contracts in the NBA.

The move reflects a trend in Atlanta sports, reminiscent of the Atlanta Braves, who have successfully tied up young talents with favorable deals. By securing their players early and at a potential discount, the Hawks are setting themselves up for financial flexibility and stability in the future.

Another noteworthy aspect of these contract extensions is the involvement of Rich Paul as the players’ agent. Rich Paul has earned a reputation for consistently negotiating maximum deals for his clients. His track record speaks volumes, and signing with him seems to guarantee a lucrative contract as soon as it becomes available.

While some may question the narrative surrounding Rich Paul and his association with LeBron James, it is undeniable that he excels in his profession. The success he brings to his clients is a testament to his expertise and skill as an agent.

Overall, the Atlanta Hawks’ decision to double down on their young core is commendable. Instead of hitting the panic button or making drastic changes, the team recognizes that they have ample time to develop and grow together. They believe in the potential of their current roster and are investing in their collective future.

The Hawks can foster continuity, chemistry, and a winning culture with Murray’s extension. This stability allows the players to focus on their development and hone their skills while building a strong bond on and off the court.

