Bettors Might Want To Tap Into Premier Lacrosse League To Find Edge There's one specific PLL future that might entice bettors by Claudia Bellofatto

Take a break from your frequent visits to Major League Baseball and NFL Futures market and consider a Futures bet that will cash out much sooner — in a spot that not enough people are taking advantage of.

The Premier Lacrosse League is untouched for the most part in the gambling space, which means you can take advantage of an edge and get a great number from week-to-week on individual games. Not only does this hold true for PLL props but for the Futures market as well.

For example, Atlas’ Xander Dickson has odds of +600 on DraftKings to win Rookie of the Year.

Dickson leads all rookies in assists, is top five among all PLL players in shooting percentage (over 55.6%) and is standing out on a very talented offense as a young player. He has just two points less than the current favorite: Whipsnakes’ Tucker Dordevic (+200).

Plus, who doesn’t love a good story behind this type of award?

Dickson played lacrosse at the University of Virginia, but was far down on a deep depth chart to start. After the shortened 2020 season, Dickson entered the transfer portal in search of more playing time. Despite gaining plenty of interest from other schools, he decided to return to Virginia to prove he belonged on the roster.

He wasted no time doing so, too. The very next season he became a starter in the offensive midfield, finishing third in goals with 31. From there he moved to attack and ranked top five in the nation in goals per game, with the second-best shooting percentage of all players. He went on to set the Wahoos program record for goals in a single season.

If his determination in college and the fact he’s already making noise in the early going of PLL are any indication of what’s to come, his +600 odds won’t be around for long.

If he wins the award, $100 wins you $600 profit — and that’s money you will (hopefully) cash out at the end of August after the regular season ends.