Blazers Won't Limit Themselves in Damian Lillard Sweepstakes by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

On Saturday, Damian Lillard let the NBA‘s worst-kept secret out of the bag. The seven-time All-NBA guard officially requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, setting the stage for an offseason move.

Initially, it was reported that Lillard had requested a move to the Miami Heat; however, the Blazers aren’t willing to limit themselves to just one potential trade partner. As per Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland is looking for a combination of ‘young players, draft picks, and cap relief’ from any team in the Association.

The Trail Blazers do not plan to cooperate with Damian Lillard on his trade request to the Heat, per @wojespn:



– Portland ?open for business everywhere in the league? on trading Lillard.



– Blazers seeking a combination of young players, draft picks and cap relief.



– Miami has? pic.twitter.com/n7y8PtaCgo — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 2, 2023

Reportedly, the Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers have already expressed interest in Lillard. Still, most teams would be better with Lillard roaming the backcourt.

The former sixth-overall draft pick is coming off a banner campaign. Lillard averaged a career-best 32.2 points per game, adding 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Ranking the Notable NBA Free Agents

A new landing spot could improve Lillard’s MVP profile, but the former Rookie of the Year’s reported trade is already making waves in the NBA futures market.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.