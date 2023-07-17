Can Messi Lead Longshots Inter Miami to an MLS Title? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The big news in Major League Soccer is the arrival of Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi. On a lively Sunday night, Messi was introduced to an enthusiastic crowd at DRV PNK Stadium, home to Inter Miami. The excitement around Messi’s arrival is palpable, but can he lead his new team to an MLS Cup victory in his debut season?

Currently, Inter Miami is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, having accumulated only 18 points in 22 matches. They are a significant 12 points shy of securing a playoff position, and with just 12 games remaining, the situation appears challenging.

However, with the addition of Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, the team dynamic could transform significantly. If Messi and Busquets can help Inter Miami secure a playoff spot, the club could become a formidable opponent that no team would relish facing.

Per BetMGM Sportsbook’s betting odds, Miami is currently placed at +3300 to win the league. Despite their current standing, the arrival of Messi could tip the scales in their favor. For those looking for a high-risk, high-reward bet, considering Inter Miami for the MLS Cup victory might be worth it. Messi’s arrival has undoubtedly added a new element of intrigue to the MLS season.

