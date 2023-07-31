Dan Snyder Departure: 5 New Worst NFL Owners by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Dan Snyder is finally out as the owner of the Washington Commaners, bringing a new age of football in D.C. under Josh Harris as the new owner. Harris brings experience as the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, making him a prime candidate to elevate the Commanders into relevancy.

As a result, the spot for the NFL’s worst owner is up for grabs, and these five owners will be fighting for that spot.

Sheila Ford Hamp, Detroit Lions

Ford Hamp became the successor to the Detroit Lions in 2020, but as a representative of the Ford family, she’s lumped into generations of disappointment in the Motor City. The Lions have never made a Super Bowl and haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. The Ford family took over the team in 1963 and has only won 41% of their games since. Surely Lions fans would like the organization to get a fresh face.

Mike Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

If it weren’t for the Bengals being so bad that they were awarded Joe Burrow, Mike Brown would have a strong case for being the worst owner in the NFL. They’ve been labeled as one of the cheapest franchises in the NFL for decades, but Burrow becoming one of the NFL’s biggest stars forced their hand. They now have an indoor practice facility, becoming the last team in the league that isn’t in California to have a facility of their own. They’ve only recently decided to spend money in free agency along with Burrow’s expected $250+ million contract looming. However, years of poor ownership still weigh on Brown, leaving him on this list.

Michael Bidwill, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Bidwill inherited the team from his father in 2019 but has already done enough to tarnish his reputation. In a short time, Bidwill has been accused of cheating around the league as he instructed members of the organization to communicate with then-GM Steve Keim using burner phones when he was on league suspension. Additionally, the Cardinals have been roped into a lawsuit against the NFL, accusing racial bias in hiring practices due to the firing of head coach Steve Wilks. With a $240 million quarterback in Kyler Murray also spiraling out of control, a lot of faith is being placed on new head coach Jonathan Gannon to uplift Bidwill’s organization.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Cleveland Browns

Everyone knows the Browns are a laughing stock. Decades of losing, mistakes, and misery will do that. Having bought the team in 2012, the Haslams have only one winning season and are forever connected to the Deshaun Watson scandal. The Haslams laid everything on the line for Watson, guaranteeing him one of the richest contracts in NFL history when nothing about his off-the-field actions warranted the Browns trading for and extending him. If Watson doesn’t figure it out in Northeast Ohio, the Haslams could be mocked out of the league.

Dean Spanos, Los Angeles Chargers

Dean Spanos’s tenure with the Chargers has included a ton of mistreatment of star players, but it will forever be defined by how he relocated the team from San Diego to Los Angeles. The caveat is how poorly the Chargers got fleeced in the deal. Spanos shares Sofi Stadium, one of the planet’s most expensive and premier entertainment destinations, with Rams’ owner Stan Kroenke. Still, Kroenke and the Rams reap all the benefits as the sole owner of the building. Kroenke’s Rams are valued at $2.5 billion more than the Chargers, making Spanos a poor negotiator and a worse owner.

