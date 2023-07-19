Draymond Green and Jordan Poole Beef Continues by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA off-season continues to throw up surprises, and the latest comes from a war of words between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s father. The squabble, surprisingly still ongoing despite Poole no longer being a part of the Golden State Warriors, is a glaring testament to the recent tensions that have boiled over.

There’s a specific question that arises: Is this all necessary? Poole’s performances during the playoffs were less than stellar, with Coach Steve Kerr pulling him off the court more times than one can count. However, could this be a case of misplaced blame? Could Green be using Poole as a scapegoat for the Warriors’ broader issues?

While a formidable player, Draymond Green has had a shaky track record in recent years. He hasn’t scored in double figures points per game in five years. His rebounding numbers in the playoffs were the worst since his rookie year, and he hasn’t shot above 26.5% from three in six years. Despite these numbers, Green remains influential on and off the court.

However, as the Golden State Warriors head into what feels like their ‘last dance,’ it seems there’s much more at stake. If they don’t pull it off this year, what does this mean for the future of the team? With a $100 million contract under Green’s belt and Poole out of the picture, who’s next in line for scrutiny? Will Klay Thompson bear the brunt next and be denied a max contract?

It’s a precarious situation, especially with rumors swirling about Bob Myers potentially leaving the Warriors. Could this have been a calculated move from Myers, sensing the impending chaos and deciding to cut loose before the storm hits?

While all these questions remain unanswered, one thing is clear: the repercussions of this drama could significantly affect the team.

