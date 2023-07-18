How Much is the “Messi-Effect” Playing Into Inter Miami's Odds? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As Inter Miami prepares to face Cruz Azul this weekend, the Major League Soccer world is abuzz with two main stories. The first is the much-anticipated debut of Lionel Messi for Inter Miami, while the second revolves around the cautionary tale of the betting odds and the so-called ‘Messi effect.’

Inter Miami, currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, is intriguingly the favored team at -110 against Cruz Azul’s +230. This is quite remarkable, given that the Miami side has struggled mightily thus far this season. However, Messi’s impending debut for Inter Miami has dramatically shifted the odds, underscoring his immense influence even before he set foot on an MLS pitch.

Such is the magnitude of Messi’s impact that Inter Miami is listed as the third favorite to win the League’s Cup, despite languishing at the bottom of their conference. LAFC and Club America lead the charge, the latter being the defending champions. The fact that these teams bypass the group stage and head straight to the knockout stage mitigates a significant amount of risk, something that Inter Miami doesn’t enjoy.

Despite Inter Miami’s unfavorable position, the group, including Atlanta United, seems winnable. Messi’s debut against Cruz Azul will be the first of two home games within a four-day span, offering him an opportunity to acclimate to his new team and the league.

The Messi-MLS experiment presents intriguing prospects. While the Argentine superstar’s talent is indisputable, his transition might not be seamless. The MLS has had its share of superstars who initially struggled to adapt. Messi’s integration into a team devoid of the caliber of players he previously shared the field with in Barcelona, PSG, and the Argentine national team will undoubtedly pose a challenge.

Moreover, Messi’s less-than-perfect first season with PSG, a team boasting the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, raises valid questions about his initial performance with Inter Miami. As the soccer world keenly anticipates Messi’s MLS debut, it remains to be seen how the Argentine maestro will navigate his first season in a new league, surrounded by players, not of his usual caliber.

