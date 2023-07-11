How to Watch CONCACAF USA vs. Panama Gold Cup Semi-Final by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

The soccer world will see Team USA and Panama face off in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Semi-Finals on Wednesday night. The winner moves on to the Gold Cup Final.

It took penalty kicks for the USA to defeat Canada in a thrilling Quarter Final matchup, while Panama took out Qatar in blowout fashion.

Below, let’s look at how you can watch the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Semi-Finals and when the match will transpire:

When: July 12, 2023

Where: Snapdragon Stadium

Time: 7:30 pm ET.

TV: Fox Sports 1

App: Fox Sports App

You can also watch this matchup in Spanish on Univision or TUDN.

The winner of this Semi-Final matchup between the USA and Panama will take on the winner of Mexico and Jamaica. The Gold Cup Final from Los Angeles will take place on July 16, 2023.

