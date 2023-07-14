How to Watch Madden Ratings Week by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

ESPN has announced its annual Madden Ratings Week, set to reveal the player ratings for the newest entry in the EA SPORTSâ„¢ Madden NFL series, Madden NFL 24, from July 17-23. The game is due for global release on August 18, 2023, marking ESPN’s fourth consecutive year exclusively hosting this much-anticipated event.

The week-long spectacle will feature content across ESPN’s platforms such as SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, and NFL Live. Each day will commence with Get Up disclosing Madden NFL 24’s “99 Club” members (players given the highest possible rating of 99) and SportsCenter unveiling the top 10 players per position. Follow-up discussions and debates about these ratings will ensue on First Take and NFL Live. ESPN’s social and digital platforms will also be the go-to sources for the reveal of Madden Ratings, complemented with exclusive bonus content.

According to Andy Tennant, VP and Executive Producer of Original Content, the excitement around the Madden community spikes each year around this time. He noted that “Madden Ratings Week is always a fun one for us at ESPN. This is our fourth straight year providing fans with an entire week of shows and content… we can’t wait for it all to unfold again across all ESPN platforms.”

The Madden Ratings have evolved into a significant cultural talking point and a highly anticipated annual event in sports, remarked Augusto Elias, Sr. Director Brand Marketing, EA SPORTS. He expressed excitement about partnering with ESPN once more for Madden NFL 24 player ratings.

ESPN will wrap up Madden Ratings Week with a one-hour special on Sunday, July 23 at 1 p.m. ET, where ESPN NFL Analysts Field Yates, Dan Orlovsky, Mina Kimes, and Louis Riddick will present additional player ratings and interviews.

Where to Watch Madden Ratings Week

Date Position Group Show (Daily) Mon., July 17 Wide Receivers Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, NFL Live Tue., July 18 Edge Rushers Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, NFL Live Wed., July 19 Running Backs Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, NFL Live Thu., July 20 Cornerbacks Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, NFL Live Fri., July 21 Quarterbacks Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, NFL Live Sun., July 23 Special at 1 p.m. ET Hosted by Field Yates, Dan Orlovsky, Mina Kimes, Louis Riddick

Each year, Madden NFL introduces player ratings for all active NFL players, reflecting their potential in-game performance based on their real-world skills. These ratings are assessed by the Madden NFL Ratings Performance Adjustors who analyze players’ performance each NFL season week and adjust their ratings accordingly.

