How to Watch Messi's Debut vs. Cruz Azul on Friday

Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine footballer, has set foot on American soil to embark on an exciting new chapter of his illustrious career. Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) has sent shockwaves through the soccer world, igniting a fervor of anticipation and celebration. As fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness his magic on the pitch, the stage is set for an exhilarating encounter as Inter Miami takes on Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on Friday night with ticket prices going through the roof.

“It’s a transformational moment for our league. The event in Miami was spectacular. The energy in and around that signing was even defying our expectations. To have the best player in the history of the game choose Major League Soccer is something we could not be more excited about,” exclaimed a jubilant MLS commissioner.

How to Watch Messi’s Debut

When: July 21, 2023

Where: DRV PNK Stadium | Miami, Florida

Time: 8:00 pm ET.

English TV: None

Spanish TV: Univision

Streaming: Apple TV-MLS Season Pass (see more below)

Now, let’s delve into how fans can witness Messi’s debut in an Inter Miami jersey as they face off against Cruz Azul in the highly anticipated Leagues Cup. To ensure you don’t miss a single moment of this historic match and subsequent games, the MLS Season Pass is the key.

The MLS Season Pass offers comprehensive coverage of all MLS matches, including Inter Miami’s fixtures. Subscribing to the Season Pass provides fans with access to live streaming, game highlights, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage. It’s the ultimate package to stay connected with your favorite team and players throughout the season.

“This signing is a summer window signing, so the team obviously has to figure it all out, and they are doing it in real-time. They have their first game on Friday, and games coming up obviously right after that. I don’t believe anyone is looking at it in the short term. They are looking at it over two and a half years that Lionel Messi will be in the League,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber assured.

To enjoy Messi’s inaugural game with Inter Miami against Cruz Azul (in English), ensure you have the MLS Season Pass subscription. Simply visit the official MLS website or download the MLS app on your preferred device. From there, follow the prompts to sign up for the Season Pass and gain access to the match.

As the countdown to Friday night’s clash begins, anticipation and excitement permeate the air. Fans of both Inter Miami and Lionel Messi will be treated to an extraordinary spectacle of skill, passion, and breathtaking moments. It is a match that transcends boundaries, showcasing the fusion of talent from different corners of the globe.

Be sure to mark your calendars, secure your MLS Season Pass, and join the legion of fans eagerly waiting to witness Lionel Messi’s enthralling journey in Major League Soccer. This is a historic moment that will be etched in the annals of football, and you have the privilege of being a part of it.

How to Watch Messi Play for Inter Miami in MLS This Season

Friday night’s match is the first of 15 remaining on Inter Miami’s schedule. We have you covered with information on all 15 of Messi’s scheduled matches.

Messi’s Impact on the MLS

With Messi’s arrival, the MLS has reached a new pinnacle of global recognition. The league has been steadily progressing over the years, attracting world-class talent and expanding its fanbase. However, the addition of a player of Messi’s caliber catapults the MLS into uncharted territory, cementing its status as a league on the rise.

“We want him to have a good experience. I was at the event a couple of nights ago, and my great moment was not the pictures and unveiling, it was watching Lionel by himself standing there looking out at the crowd and nodding his head, and then walking out and kicking the ball around with his kids because we want him to feel that he’s part of the MLS family,” shared Garber.

Messi’s impact extends beyond his remarkable skills on the field. His presence in the league signifies a vote of confidence in the MLS’s growth trajectory. As one of the greatest footballers of all time, Messi’s belief in the league’s potential elevates its standing and paves the way for future generations of superstars to follow suit.

“Because of his global appeal, if he believes in Major League Soccer, if he is part of the great journey that we are on to the path to being one of the top leagues in the world, and when he’s done, no different than many of the other great players who have played in our league, to look back and say, â€˜I think Major League Soccer is not only on the rise but has arrived,'” emphasized the commissioner.