How to Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Men's Final by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Wimbledon is one of the most iconic tournaments in the tennis landscape, and we’re getting you set on how to watch the finals and see who adds to their trophy case.

The Semi-Finals are still hanging in the balance, with only one of them set. Legendary Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in one Semi-Final, while two more Quarter Finals matchups will decide the other Semi-Final. Djokovic has won 23 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, including Wimbledon seven times. Carlos Alcaraz, the number one seed in the tournament, is still alive and will face Holger Rune in Quarter-Final action on July 12.

Below, we’ll highlight how to watch the Wimbledon Final and when it will take place:

When: July 16, 2023

Where: London, UK

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

How to Watch: ESPN, ESPN App

