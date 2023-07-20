Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Debut: Start Times by Time Zones
It’s the debut everyone has been waiting for as soccer legend Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami as they take on Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, the first of 15 matches for the MLS club. Are you wondering how to watch Friday night’s fixture? Details on how to do so are provided below.
The match promises plenty of hype, excitement, and drama in such a unique event as arguably the best player to ever live will make his competitive debut in the United States.What Time is Inter Miami CF vs. Cruz Azul in Eastern Time?
The match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday, July 21. Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass is set to broadcast the event. It will be the opening fixture for both clubs within Group South 3 at the Leagues Cup, a newer competition between the MLS and the top Mexican league, Liga MX.
All Times to Watch Friday’s Match Between Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul
|
Time Zone
|
Messi’s MLS Debut
|
Eastern Time
|
8 p.m.
|
Central Time
|
7 p.m.
|
Mountain Time
|
6 p.m.
|
Pacific Time
|
5 p.m.
