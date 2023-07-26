Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – July 26 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .375

Games Remaining: 60

Last Appearance (July 25 @ Rays): Arraez was held hitless during Tuesday’s series opener, going 0-4 as the Marlins fell 4-1. It’s Miami’s ninth loss in its past ten games.

Next Game (July 26 @ Rays): The Marlins conclude their mini two-game set with the Rays on Wednesday, Tampa Bay sending right-hander Zach Eflin to the mound. Arraez has yet to face Eflin in his career.

Notable Props for Wednesday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-340)

Over 0.5 RBI (+240)

Over 0.5 Runs (+120)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1060)

