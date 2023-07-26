MLB 7/26 Cardinals @ Diamondbacks Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The St. Louis Cardinals will face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a heat-fueled MLB match in the desert. Both teams showed strong performances yesterday, but the real highlight of today’s match promises to be the showdown between the two starting pitchers, Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks and Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals.

The Diamondbacks are the favorites, with betting odds of -142 and a game total of 8.5. Fresh off a win, the Diamondbacks are eager to maintain their momentum. The spotlight will be on Gallen as he takes the mound. Is a second consecutive victory on the horizon for the Diamondbacks that could spark a turnaround in their season?

On the other side, Flaherty is on the precipice of a potentially significant change in his career. There is growing speculation about whether this will be his last start as a Cardinal. The question looms large: where will Flaherty be after this game? It’s a thought that’s likely crossed his mind too, and it could impact his performance today.

The betting odds favor the Diamondbacks, but this game has all the makings of an intense, close match-up. For bettors eyeing the 8.5 total, the stage might be set for a pitchers’ duel. The first five innings could see a lower score than expected, owing to the exceptional skill sets of Gallen and Flaherty. The game’s landscape might change dramatically when the bullpens take over, potentially igniting a scoring spree in the latter part of the game.

The stage is set for a high-stakes duel in the desert. Can the Diamondbacks harness the power of their recent victory to achieve back-to-back wins, or will the Cardinals break the Diamondbacks’ momentum and take the game?

Today’sead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.