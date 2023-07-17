MLB NL Central Betting Heats Up: Brewers on the Rise by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we kick off the week, a fresh examination of the NL Central odds reveals a distinct tilt toward the Milwaukee Brewers. The latest NL Central price is -1+0 on the Brewers, a significant leap from the +100 before their recent series. The weekend’s results have been instrumental in driving this shift, but the question on many bettors’ minds is whether this move is just based on the showing we saw from Milwaukee against the Cincinnati Reds.

A pivotal series, the Reds, like the Baltimore Orioles, are one of those exciting young teams that have exceeded expectations and are challenging for a division championship. However, as we shift our gaze to the Brewers, it becomes evident why they’re the favorites.

Often dubbed the “boring Brewers,” this team boasts better frontline starting pitching than the Reds. They also maintain a robust bullpen, spearheaded by Devin Williams, and more importantly, a proven track record of having “been there, done that,” having previously clinched the division.

Though youthful, thrilling, and unquestionably entertaining, the Reds will likely need to bolster their ranks with two frontline pitchers to secure a playoff spot. And while they certainly have the potential to give the Brewers a run for their money, the odds favor Milwaukee because of their pedigree.

The -160 price for the Brewers might be seen as somewhat steep, but it’s not without reason. With the trade deadline looming, the Brewers will likely need to make some moves to improve their batting lineup. While there have been rumors of a potential Williams trade, the team would do well to ignore such suggestions and instead focus on adding some much-needed firepower.

Despite their shortcomings in the batting department, the Brewers remain a strong choice, primarily due to their superior starting pitching. It’s also worth noting that acquiring legitimately talented starting pitching at the deadline can be challenging, given the competition for such resources among teams.

So, considering all these factors, it’s understandable why the Brewers’ price point is currently set at -160, especially now that they hold a two-game lead. After all, in the long run, they probably are the team to bet on in the NL Central.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.