NBA Free Agency Tracker: Updating 2023's Top 50 FAs

The 2023 NBA free agency period is in full swing, with several players putting pen to paper on new contracts.

To help keep you up to date on all the latest movement, we’re tracking the top 50 free agents in this year’s class.

Let’s get to it!

The headliner of this year’s free agent crop, Irving opts to stay with the Mavs and continue his partnership with fellow superstar Luka Doncic.

2) PG Fred VanVleet, Rockets (3 Years, $130 Million)

Mr. Bet on Yourself struck again Friday, agreeing to a three-year, max contract with the Houston Rockets. Firmly in his prime at 29, VanVleet offers stability at the point guard position and a much-needed veteran presence for a young Rockets squad.

3) PF Draymond Green, Warriors (4 Years, $100 Million)

A key component of the Warriors’ dynastic run, Green remains in the Bay Area, where he will likely finish off his career with the only club he’s ever known.

4) SF Khris Middleton, Bucks (3 Years, $102 Million)

Middleton re-ups with the Bucks on a new three-year deal after declining his $40.4 million player option.

5) PF Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers (5 Years, $160 Million)

Grant inks a massive extension, and with Damian Lillard asking for a trade, likely becomes the team’s go-to option on offense.

6) PF/SF Kyle Kuzma, Wizards (4 Years, $102 Million)

The Wizards are in full re-build mode, but Kuzma will see it through, agreeing to stay in DC, where he will look to build off last season’s career-best 21.2 PPG average.

Bridges signs his qualifying offer and will return to the NBA following last season’s legal troubles.

8) C Brook Lopez, Bucks (2 Years, $48 Million)

Despite receiving strong interest from Houston, Lopez remains with the Bucks following last season’s bounce-back campaign.

9) SF/PF Cameron Johnson, Nets (4 Years, $108 Million)

Part of last season’s deal that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix, Johnson will continue to call Brooklyn home while serving as a key building block alongside teammate Mikal Bridges.

10) SG/PG Austin Reaves, Lakers (4 Years, $56 Million)

One of basketball’s best stories, the former undrafted free agent earns a well-deserved pay raise as a vital member of the Lakers’ core.

11) C Jakob Poeltl, Raptors (4 Years, $80 Million)

Reacquired by the Raptors at last season’s deadline, Poeltl’s reunion in Toronto will continue long-term.

12) PG D’Angelo Russell, Lakers (2 Years, $37 Million)

Russell re-ups in LA following a successful second go-round with the franchise. The deal includes a player option in the second year.

13) SG/SF Bruce Brown, Pacers (2 Years, $45 Million)

Brown parlays his strong postseason into a lucrative deal with the Pacers, where he will earn $22.5 million next season with a team option in Year 2.

14) PF/C Christian Wood (UFA)

Wood’s defensive struggles are likely the main reason the Mavericks are expected to let him walk after just one season. That said, the 27-year-old is incredibly talented offensively and would benefit from an already strong defensive squad to mask his issues on that end of the floor. The Miami Heat comes to mind as a potential destination.

15) PG Russell Westbrook, Clippers (2 Years, $8 Million)

Clippers brass were eager to bring back the former MVP after a strong late-season run with the organization.

16) SF/SG Dillon Brooks, Rockets (4 Years, $80 Million)

The Rockets land another of their key free agent targets in what has been a successful offseason.

17) SF Herbert Jones, Pelicans (4 Years, $54 Million)

The Pelicans lock up their best and most versatile defender.

18) SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (UFA)

Oubre isn’t the most efficient player, but he always plays with high energy and did quietly average 20.3 points per game last season for the Hornets. While a return to Charlotte remains an option, the presence of No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller, as well as the returning Miles Bridges, could have Oubre in search of a larger role elsewhere.

19) SG Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks (4 Years, $50 Million)

DiVincenzo reunites with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in the Big Apple.

20) SG/SF Max Strus, Cleveland (4 Years, $63 Million)

Strus inks a four-year sign-and-trade with the Cavs, a team that lacked perimeter scoring last season.

21) PG Gabe Vincent, Lakers (3 Years, $33 Million)

A crucial part of Miami’s surprising run to the Finals, Vincent heads to the Lake Show as a backup to D’Angelo Russell.

22) PF Rui Hachimura, Lakers (3 Years, $51 Million)

LA wastes no time locking up one of last season’s key acquisitions.

23) PF PJ Washington (RFA)

A versatile forward, Washington said in March that Charlotte is “exactly where I want to be.” With the Hornets focused on making the playoffs next season, it would be surprising if the 24-year-old did not remain in the fold.

24) PF Grant Williams (RFA)

Williams’ tough brand of defense and three-point shooting ability (39.5% last season) make him one of the top free agents left on the board.

25) SF/SG Caris LeVert, Cavaliers (2 Years, $32 Million)

The Cavaliers refuse to let one of their key reserves get away.

26) PG Dennis Schroder, Raptors (2 Years, $26 Million)

After watching Fred VanVleet depart for Houston, the Raptors quickly pivot to find his replacement.

27) SG/SF Eric Gordon, Suns (2 Years, $6.5 Million)

The veteran heads to the desert and should be a vital reserve for the star-studded Suns. The deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.

28) PG Coby White – Bulls (3 Years, $33 Million)

Lonzo Ball’s career is in serious jeopardy following a third knee surgery, making the decision to bring back White a wise one.

29) PG Tre Jones, Spurs (2 Years, $20 Million)

Assuming San Antonio does not acquire Damian Lillard, Jones should again serve as the Spurs’ starting floor general.

30) PF Georges Niang, Cavaliers (3 Years, $26 Million)

Cleveland adds another skilled outside shooter to bolster its second unit.

McDaniels wasn’t used much upon his arrival in Philly but will have greater opportunity North of the Border as a potential spark plug off the bench.

32) SF Taurean Prince, Lakers (1 Year, $4.5 Million)

A solid reserve for Minnesota last season, Prince should see a similar role for the Purple and Gold.

33) SG/SF Lonnie Walker, Nets (1 Year, $2.3 Million)

Walker had his moments for the Lakers and is lined up for consistent minutes behind starters Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in Brooklyn.

34) C/PF Paul Reed (RFA)

Reed earned Philly’s backup center spot and filled in admirably in his two playoff starts, notching a double-double in both contests while replacing the injured Joel Embiid. His future with the organization could depend on what happens with James Harden’s trade request.

35) C Mason Plumlee, Clippers (1 Year, $5 Million)

Acquired by the Clippers at last season’s trade deadline, Plumlee was a seamless fit in LA and will continue to be a serviceable backup behind starter Ivica Zubac.

36) SG Malik Beasley, Bucks (1 Year, $2.7 Million)

After having his player option declined by the Lakers, Beasley gets a fresh start in Milwaukee, where he should be one of the first options off the bench for new head coach Adrian Griffin.

37) PF Trey Lyles, Kings (2 Years, $16 Million)

The Kings hold onto one of last year’s most crucial reserves.

Richardson heads back to South Beach, where he spent the first four seasons of his career.

39) SF Torrey Craig, Bulls (2 Years, $5.4 Million)

While he’s known for his defensive acumen, Craig shot a career-best 40% from downtown last season and is a nice addition for a Bulls team lacking depth at the forward position.

40) PG Shake Milton, Timberwolves (2 Years, $10 Million)

The former Sixer will compete with fellow point guard Jordan McLaughlin for backup minutes behind starter Mike Conley.

41) PG Jevon Carter, Bulls (3 Years, $20 Million)

Chicago continues to bolster its point guard depth, adding the former Milwaukee Buck.

42) SG Terence Davis (UFA)

The Raptors, Celtics, Bucks, and Mavericks are reportedly showing interest in Davis, who shot 36.6% from downtown for the Kings last season.

43) SF Matisse Thybulle (RFA)

An all-world defender, Thybulle made strides offensively with the Blazers, hitting 38.9% of his threes on 3.9 attempts. Portland could thus opt to continue his development as a two-way player.

44) PG/SG Ayo Dosunmu (RFA)

Following an encouraging rookie campaign, Dosunmu struggled in Year 2, shooting just 31.2% from three-point range. However, he’s still just 23, and Chicago likely values his defensive versatility. Unlikely to land a big offer sheet, Dosunmu re-signing would appear to be in the best interest of both parties.

45) SG Seth Curry, Mavericks (2 Years, $8 Million)

The sharpshooter returns to Dallas in what will be his third stint with the organization.

46) C/PF Dwight Powell, Mavericks (3 Years, $12 Million)

Powell started 64 games for the Mavs last season but figures to move to a bench role behind rookie and 12th overall selection Derek Lively.

47) PG Patrick Beverley, Sixers (1 Year, $3.2 Million)

With James Harden expected to be dealt and Shake Milton now in Minny, Beverley should be a steady member of Nick Nurse’s rotation.

48) PF/SF Jae Crowder, Bucks (1 Year, $2.6 Million)

Sparingly used upon his arrival from Phoenix, a full offseason and training camp will go a long way toward Crowder earning a larger role.

49) SF/SG Josh Okogie, Suns (1 Year, $2.3 Million)

Okogie’s strong defensive skills could help him earn a spot in Phoenix’s starting five.

50) PG Derrick Rose, Grizzlies (2 Years, $6.6 Million)

The former league MVP is a strong locker-room presence and could see steady minutes early in the season in the wake of Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension.

