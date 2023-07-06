NBA Free Agency Winners: Bucks and Spurs Make Under-the-Radar Moves by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the heat of the NBA‘s free agency period continues to simmer, several teams are making intriguing moves to secure their future. Top-tier teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and emerging contenders such as the San Antonio Spurs are actively shaping their rosters to challenge for the upcoming season.

With their limited spending capacity, the Bucks had to thread a needle with their free-agency signings. They faced the challenge of keeping vital players, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, in their ranks. The team responded admirably, managing to lock these crucial players down with multiyear deals, a move necessary to keep their contender status alive.

Beyond these significant signings, the Bucks made smart acquisitions at the margins, managing to sign arguably the best shooter left in free agency, Malik Beasley, on a minimum contract. Beasley, second in the NBA in three-point attempts when adjusted per minute, provides a lethal long-range threat for Milwaukee.

Another underrated acquisition is Brook’s brother, Robin Lopez, who is expected to lessen Brook’s load while adding another solid defensive presence. This signing could also relieve Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had to shoulder heavy center duties last season. Finally, retaining Jae Crowder, a proven playoff performer with three-and-D wing capabilities, further solidifies Milwaukee’s roster.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have made some eye-catching moves themselves. They locked in one of last season’s better point guards, Tre Jones, for two years at $20 million, which presents excellent value. Having a young point guard like Jones, capable of creating plays for his teammates, is essential for a team’s development.

The Spurs also showed their savvy in the international market, signing European player Sandro Mamukelashvili. Julian Champagnie, another name unfamiliar to many, has also been locked up. But he’s already making waves in the Utah Summer League, highlighting the Spurs’ ability to find talent in unconventional places.

While free agency victories don’t guarantee on-court success, the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs have shown that strategic and savvy signings can build a team well-positioned to compete in the coming season. As these teams gear up, we wait with bated breath to see how their decisions will play out in the hard-fought battles of the NBA.

