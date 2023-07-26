PGA 3M Open Outright Winner Picks: Can Cam Young Shake the Monkey Off His Back? by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

As we gear up for the PGA 3M Open, there are several noteworthy players that golf enthusiasts should keep an eye on. The field is packed with talent, offering a range of potential winners who’ve been demonstrating excellent form in recent weeks.

Cameron Young, who has been in fine form of late, is worth noting. Despite a disappointing Sunday at Royal Liverpool, Young’s consistency at the John Deere suggests he’s ready to take his maiden victory on the PGA tour. At 14 to 1, Young makes for an appealing bet this week.

Next up is Sepp Straka, who has been exceptional in the past few weeks. Securing him at 25 to 1 could be a smart move considering his recent performances.

Emiliano Grillo, the Argentinian golfer with a big heart, is another player to keep an eye on. He’s been delivering solid performances and, priced at 25 to 1, Grillo could provide good value.

JT Poston has been consistently making cuts, finishing in the top thirties and twenties. At 55 to 1, Poston presents an intriguing option.

Don’t overlook Justin Suh, who, at 80 to 1, is a player that could shine in these types of events.

The long shot of the week has to be Grayson Murray at a whopping 250 to 1. Despite some inconsistent performances, Murray’s game has improved, and the offered price seems too big to ignore. He nearly clinched victory at a recent tournament and definitely has a game capable of surprising.

A potential dark horse in the field is Aaron Rai at 45 to 1. He’s an unpredictable player – the kind who might either win the tournament or miss the cut. But his potential upside makes him an interesting prospect.

Then we have Mark Hubbard, or as he’s fondly known, “What’s in the cupboard?” Hubbard, who can hopefully deliver a win, is priced at 55 to 1.

Despite some flak on social media, Ryan Fox shouldn’t be dismissed just yet, even after a rough start in the last tournament. The same goes for Taylor Pendrith, who, as a Canadian, adds some home flavor to the mix.

Ryan Gerard is another interesting pick, priced at 175 to 1, he has been playing really well, making him a potentially valuable underdog.

Finally, we have the crowd’s favorite, Trevor Cone, priced at 300 to 1. Cone has shown promising performances recently, making his long odds seem out of place. In a tournament like this, it wouldn’t be surprising if Cone made a significant impact with those mouth-watering odds.

The PGA 3M Open is shaping up to be a thrilling tournament with plenty of contenders vying for the title.

