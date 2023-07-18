Re-Drafting Top 10 Picks from 2021 NFL Draft by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

There is still much to learn about the players from the 2021 NFL Draft, but stars are already emerging, and many teams are regretting their picks.

Here is our re-drafted 2021 NFL Draft top-ten with what we’ve learned.

Original Pick: Trevor Lawrence

In retrospect, the 2021 NFL Draft didn’t have the quarterback wealth of 2020, but Trevor Lawrence is in the mix of the best young quarterbacks in the league. After a shaky start under the leadership of Urban Meyer, Doug Pederson’s arrival has changed Lawrence’s career trajectory. With playoff experience under his belt, Lawrence and the Jaguars look prepared to make a significant leap in the 2023 season.

Original Pick: Zach Wilson

At the time, the Jets were clearly targeting a quarterback; it was not a secret. Still, for argument’s sake, let’s assume they know Aaron Rodgers will want to be a Jet two years later. While passing on Justin Fields isn’t easy, we’re talking about Micah Parsons here. Lauded as one of the best defensive players in all of football, Robert Saleh would salivate at the prospect of lining Parsons up in his defense.

Original Pick: Trey Lance

While the 49ers couldn’t foresee their Mr. Irrelevant pick becoming a potential franchise quarterback, Justin Fields would be an understandable pick if the Niners were looking for a quarterback. Ja’Marr Chase might be the best player on the board, but Fields’s dual style of play would be a nightmare for opposing defenses, especially with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and eventually Christian McCaffrey.

Original Pick: Kyle Pitts

When making this selection, it has to be with the hope that the Falcons would find better ways to get more out of Chase than Kyle Pitts, who they have mismanaged. We have only seen Chase’s talent when Burrow is slinging him the ball, so, understandably, he could be a lesser player in the Falcons’ system. Still, Chase with Burrow is a top-three wide receiver in the NFL, so he can’t be too far behind, regardless of who his quarterback is.

Original Pick: Ja’Marr Chase

Leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, the rhetoric around the Bengals was that the pick would either be Ja’Marr Chase or an offensive lineman. With Chase off the board, the Bengals look to improve their offensive line to protect Burrow. Slater has proven to be a franchise left tackle and the best offensive lineman from this draft.

Original Pick: Jaylen Waddle

The Dolphins’ selection of Jaylen Waddle was a home run. Pairing him and Tyreek Hill, along with the creativity of Mike McDaniel, will continue to be one of the NFL’s most exciting offenses for years. Waddle’s speed is unmatched, with two 1000-yard seasons under his belt elevating him to one of the league’s best receivers.

Original Pick: Penei Sewell

Given AJ Brown’s presence and the Eagles’ elite running game, people forget how great DeVonta Smith is. Smith might be the best route runner in football, possessing remarkably reliable hands and an ability to use his slim figure to his advantage. After finishing ninth in receiving yards last season, Smith would become Detroit’s best wide receiver since Calvin Johnson.

Original Pick: Jaycee Horn

Given how talented this draft is, it’s hard to see Surtain falling to No. 8, but Carolina has a slam dunk here. Despite a strong 2022 season, following a torn ACL in 2021, Horn still doesn’t match the talent of Surtain, widely considered a top-five cornerback in the NFL.

Original Pick: Pat Surtain II

With Surtain off the board, Denver looks to patch up their secondary with Talanoa Hufanga. Earning 2022 first-team All-Pro honors, Hufanga would give Denver an elite playmaker and set the tone for the rest of the defense.

Original Pick: DeVonta Smith

After being misused and underutilized in Atlanta, Kyle Pitts finds an ideal landing spot with the Eagles. A native of Philadelphia, Pitts, and Dallas Goedert, would create the best tight-end duo in football while the Eagles would still have enough draft capital in reserve to land AJ Brown in 2022.

